Monroe teams up with LifeShare Blood Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Thursday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. the City of Monroe is teaming up with the LifeShare Blood Center for a city-wide blood drive.

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis is encouraging the community to roll up their sleeves and donate.

The LifeShare Bus will be parked at the Henrietta Johnson Community Center at 2800 Burg Jones Lane in Monroe.

