Lincoln Parish Candidate Forum

The Ruston Daily Leader held a political forum for candidates running for Lincoln Parish Police Jury.
By Sophia Ridley
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston Daily Leader held a political forum for candidates running for Lincoln Parish Police Jury. The public was encouraged to attend and meet the candidates and also submit questions for the candidates to answer during the forum.

There were nine candidates there tonight running for Districts one, two, three, and six. There will be another forum next week on Tuesday, September 19 for districts nine, 10, and 11. The primary election is one month away on October 14.

