KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: A Stretch of Pleasant Weather on Tap

Happy Friday! As clouds scour out today, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer. We have some pleasant weather to look forward to in the days ahead. Several days feature highs in the lower 90s. But with low humidity levels, it will feel great! Unfortunately, the dry air will reduce our chance of rain over the next seven days. A statewide Burn Ban remains in place for Louisiana.

Today: Early morning clouds will give way to some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight: Crisp, comfy night with lows falling into the lower 60s.

Saturday: Low humidity, mostly sunny, and toasty conditions. Highs reach near 90 degrees.

Sunday: Expect more sunshine and highs near 90 degrees.

Monday: Pleasant day with plentiful sunshine. Highs top out in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs reach the lower 90s.

Thursday: Another toasty day with more sunshine. Highs top out in the lower 90s.

