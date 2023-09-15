KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: A Long Stretch of Nice Weather On the Way

It was a terrific weather day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures in the upper 80s, dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s and plenty of sunshine. The question is, will this weather last? As of now, this weather looks to last through the weekend, with plenty of sunshine expected and temperatures in the low 90s. This weather will also be around through much of next week as high pressure remains in control across the region. Temperatures will linger in the low 90s during the day with plenty of sunshine expected.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and comfortable with temperatures in the mid 60s. Dew points will be in the low 60s as well.

Saturday will be a bright, sunny and pleasant weather day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Sunday will be a gorgeous weather day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach into the low 90s. It will be mostly sunny.

Monday will bring more nice, pleasant, enjoyable weather to the region. Temperatures will reach the low 90s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Tuesday, the nice weather continues for the region. Temperatures will reach the low 90s with plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday will be a spectacular weather day with temperatures in the low 90s and plenty of sunshine.

Thursday will be a stellar weather day with temperatures in the low 90s and plenty of sunshine.

Friday will be another beautiful day for the region. Temperatures will reach the low 90s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

