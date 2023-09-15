Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: A Stretch of Pleasant Weather on Tap

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Friday! Clouds this morning gave way to a mostly sunny afternoon. That sunshine is leading us to a warmer day. The weather is shaping up nicely for high school football games this evening. We have more pleasant weather to look forward to in the days ahead. Highs will be near or in the lower 90s. But with low humidity levels, it will feel great! Unfortunately, the dry air will reduce our chance of rain over the next seven days. A statewide Burn Ban remains in place for Louisiana.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight: Crisp, comfy night with lows falling into the lower 60s.

Saturday: Low humidity, mostly sunny, and toasty conditions. Highs reach near 90 degrees.

Sunday: Expect more sunshine and highs near 90 degrees.

Monday: Pleasant day with plentiful sunshine. Highs top out in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs reach the lower 90s.

Thursday: Another toasty day with more sunshine. Highs top out in the lower 90s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Diaz
Inmate caught after escaping in Wilkinson County, officials say
Garvin has joined the Ruston High football coaching staff.
Todd Garvin joins Ruston Bearcat football staff days after dismissal from WMHS
Leaders in St. Helena Parish held a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 14, after this week’s...
St. Helena Parish officials release new details about deadly school shooting; classes to resume Tuesday
Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
Former WMHS head football coach Garvin released from teaching contract
Fontenot's Cajun Way is the place for Cajun cuisine in Northeast Louisiana.
Feed Your Soul: Fontenot’s Cajun Way

Latest News

KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Ensure your child is weather-prepared while getting on and off the bus each weekday with KNOE's...
Bus Stop Forecast - Friday, 9/15/23