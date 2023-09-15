Juveniles moved from Angola facility to Jackson Parish Jail

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The incarcerated juveniles who were being held at the state penitentiary at Angola were moved to Jackson Parish Jail by the Office of Juvenile Justice Friday morning on Sept. 15.

According to Jackson Parish Sheriff, Andry Brown, the juveniles are being housed separately from the adults in the facility. It is uncertain how long the minors will be there.

They are set to move to the new Swanson Facility in Monroe in November.

