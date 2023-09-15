Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023: Rayville High School

Next up in the 2023 season of Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge is Rayville High School!
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Next up in the 2023 season of Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge is Rayville High School!

Stay tuned throughout the season as KNOE travels each week across NELA to meet a cheer team at their local Johnny’s Pizza as they decorate in the spirit of that week’s game!

Want to compete in the cheerleader challenge? Follow this link here.

Next up in the 2023 season of Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge is Rayville High School!
Watch the Rayville High School Cheerleaders show off their school spirit!

WATCH: Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Diaz
Inmate caught after escaping in Wilkinson County, officials say
Garvin has joined the Ruston High football coaching staff.
Todd Garvin joins Ruston Bearcat football staff days after dismissal from WMHS
Leaders in St. Helena Parish held a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 14, after this week’s...
St. Helena Parish officials release new details about deadly school shooting; classes to resume Tuesday
Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
Former WMHS head football coach Garvin released from teaching contract
Fontenot's Cajun Way is the place for Cajun cuisine in Northeast Louisiana.
Feed Your Soul: Fontenot’s Cajun Way

Latest News

Next up in the 2023 season of Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge is Rayville High School!
Johnny's Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023 - Rayville High School pt. 1
The Rayville High Cheerleaders end this week's Cheerleader Challenge with spirit
Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023 - Rayville High School pt. 3
Can you beat the Pigskin Picking Prognosticator?
Beat the Ace: Week 3
Can you beat the Pigskin Picking Prognosticator?
Beat the Ace: Week 3