Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023: Rayville High School
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Next up in the 2023 season of Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge is Rayville High School!
Stay tuned throughout the season as KNOE travels each week across NELA to meet a cheer team at their local Johnny’s Pizza as they decorate in the spirit of that week’s game!
Want to compete in the cheerleader challenge? Follow this link here.
WATCH: Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.