Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

2 TSA agents are accused of working together to rip off passengers at security checkpoint

Two Transportation Security Administration agents at a Miami airport are facing theft allegations. (Source: WSVN, TSA, MIAMI DADE POLICE, CNN)
By Alex Browning, WSVN
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released videos reportedly capture two Transportation Security Administration officers going through passengers’ belongings.

TSA agents Joaue Gonzalez and Labarrius Williams were arrested over the summer and accused of working together to rip off passengers who were going through airport security.

One of the videos reportedly shows Gonzalez fidgeting with a bag and appearing to try and open the zipper before following the bin down the conveyor belt.

Moments later, he then appears to put his hands in his pockets.

And in another video, the men can be seen working next to one another with Williams apparently going through an item in a bin.

He then is seen sliding his right hand into his jacket pocket.

Prosecutors say the duo is responsible for several rip-offs. Both men have been charged with grand theft.

Court records show Gonzalez has made a deal with prosecutors for his charges to be dropped, pending he meets certain requirements, and Williams’ case remains pending.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
Former WMHS head football coach Garvin released from teaching contract
Monroe City School Board
Monroe City School Board holds vote to possibly suspend superintendent Brent Vidrine
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Woman found guilty of throwing her sons off Cross Lake Bridge; 1 survived, other died
Christopher Diaz
Inmate caught after escaping in Wilkinson County, officials say
Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
FULL INTERVIEW: Todd Garvin blasts WMHS following his dismissal as head football coach

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
UAW poised for midnight strike at plants in Wayne, Michigan, Toledo, Ohio, and Wentzville, Missouri
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers announces he had surgery to repair torn Achilles tendon