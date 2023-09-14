Advertise
Voter Registration Deadline

Citizens will be able to register to vote online until September 23.
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Although the last day to register to vote in person and by mail has passed, it is not too late to register online.

Citizens will be able to register to vote or make changes to their registration until Saturday, Sept. 23.

Louisiana’s primary election will be on Oct. 14 and the general election will be on Nov. 18.

To register or find your voting site, visit Geaux Vote’s website or download the Geaux Vote app.

