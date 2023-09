UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post that, per Louisiana DOTD, Hwy 145 at the intersection of Hamilton Rd. will be temporarily closed.

The closure will begin Friday, September 15. the road is expected to open again on Monday, September 18.

Authorities ask that drivers find an alternate route of travel.

