Todd Garvin joins Ruston Bearcat football staff days after dismissal from WMHS

Garvin released from his teaching contract with Ouachita Parish School District.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Former West Monroe High School head football coach Todd Garvin has joined the Ruston High School Bearcat football staff as their tight ends coach, officials say.

Garvin was dismissed from his coaching duties at WMHS after several athletes on the football team were sent to the hospital with heat-related illnesses. Soon after, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, all ties between Garvin and Ouachita Parish Schools were cut loose.

In an interview with KNOE’s Aaron Dietrich, Garvin said he felt “stabbed in the back” by those he trusted as his support system while coaching the Rebel football team.

Coach Kevin Davis is the interim WMHS head football coach for the remainder of the 2023 football season.

