Search underway for escaped inmate in Wilkinson County, surrounding areas

Christopher Diaz
Christopher Diaz(Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WOODVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - Authorities are searching for a Mississippi Department of Corrections inmate who is on the run after escaping from a facility in Woodville, Miss.

According to the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Diaz, 32, left the Wilkinson County Community Work Center on Wednesday morning, Sept. 13, without warning which prompted a search by law enforcement in the area, as well as the Louisiana State Penitentiary Chase Team.

Christopher Diaz
Christopher Diaz(Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office)

Officials described Diaz as being 5′6″ and weighing 160 pounds. They said he has what appears to be two teardrop tattoos on his face just beneath his right eye.

According to the sheriff’s office, his last known location was on Jackson Louisiana Road in Woodville near the Community Work Center facility. He is believed to be headed to the coast, so MDOC agents are searching for him there, as well as Wilkinson County and its surrounding areas, deputies added.

“We encourage the community to continue to be cautious and aware of your surroundings. Do not leave young children alone at bus stops and please do not leave your vehicles unlocked with the keys in them,” officials said.

Diaz was being housed at the Wilkinson Community Community Work Center for burglary and theft of a motor vehicle charges, according to officials.

Anyone who has seen Diaz or who has information on his whereabouts should contact the Mississippi Department Of Corrections at 662-745-6611, the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-888-3511, the Woodville Police Department at 601-888-4411, or the nearest law enforcement agency at 911.

