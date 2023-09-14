Nutritional benefits of rice with nutritionist Jen Avis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nutritionist Jen Avis was back in the Good Morning ArkLaMiss studio today talking about a locally grown food item - rice.

Although Avis says rice has many nutritional benefits, she says there are things to watch out for. According to Avis, 1 cup of rice is equal to 45 grams of carbs - she says that’s something diabetics have to watch out for. Avis also says to watch out for how you prepare rice, as it might not be best to stack starches on top of each other. She says you might want to think about adding other vegetables to the dish to get the full health and nutritional benefits of rice.

During the interview, Avis goes in depth while talking about the different types of rice and the different nutritional benefits they offer.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.