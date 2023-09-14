Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Nutritional benefits of rice with nutritionist Jen Avis

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the nutritional benefits of Rice.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nutritionist Jen Avis was back in the Good Morning ArkLaMiss studio today talking about a locally grown food item - rice.

Although Avis says rice has many nutritional benefits, she says there are things to watch out for. According to Avis, 1 cup of rice is equal to 45 grams of carbs - she says that’s something diabetics have to watch out for. Avis also says to watch out for how you prepare rice, as it might not be best to stack starches on top of each other. She says you might want to think about adding other vegetables to the dish to get the full health and nutritional benefits of rice.

During the interview, Avis goes in depth while talking about the different types of rice and the different nutritional benefits they offer.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe City School Board
Monroe City School Board holds vote to possibly suspend superintendent Brent Vidrine
Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
Former WMHS head football coach Garvin released from teaching contract
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Woman found guilty of throwing her sons off Cross Lake Bridge; 1 survived, other died
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Bullet holes in glass are a reminder of a shooting that broke out in downtown Baton Rouge early...
People shown running for cover after hearing several gunshots in Louisiana

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 9/14
Nutritional benefits of Rice with nutritionist Jen Avis
Nutritional benefits of Rice with nutritionist Jen Avis
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Woman found guilty of throwing her sons off Cross Lake Bridge; 1 survived, other died
Generic vote buttons
Voter Registration Deadline