Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

NSYNC to release first new song in over 2 decades for ‘Trolls’ sequel

The popular boy band NSYNC is back together after releasing a new song for the "Trolls Band...
The popular boy band NSYNC is back together after releasing a new song for the "Trolls Band Together" movie soundtrack.(MTV / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Bye Bye Bye” it turns out was a lie.

Orlando’s most popular, or second-most depending on who you ask, boy band NSYNC is back.

The now middle-aged man band has released a 40-second tease of a brand new song.

It’s the first they’ve recorded together in 21 years.

The song “Better Place” doesn’t signify a new album, at least not yet. It’s from the soundtrack to the upcoming “Trolls Band Together” movie.

NSYNC member Justin Timberlake voices one of the characters in the film.

Anxious fans can hear it at takeyoutoabetterplace.com.

The song’s release comes two days after NSYNC made a surprise appearance together at the MTV Music Awards. The band was there to present elated fan Taylor Swift with an award.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
Former WMHS head football coach Garvin released from teaching contract
Monroe City School Board
Monroe City School Board holds vote to possibly suspend superintendent Brent Vidrine
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Woman found guilty of throwing her sons off Cross Lake Bridge; 1 survived, other died
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Pineville man dies in fatal crash in MacArthur Drive, Coliseum Blvd. area

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones spent over $93,000 in July. Sandy Hook families who sued him have yet to see a dime
Classes at a Saint Helena Parish High School will resume next Tuesday.
New Details Regarding School Shooting
Emergency crews are on the scene of a railcar fire between North Platte and Hershey.
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in Nebraska, prompting evacuation
Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine's Foreign...
Zelenskyy is expected to visit Capitol Hill as Congress is debating $21 billion in aid for Ukraine