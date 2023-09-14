NEDHSA’s inaugural Recovery Day Celebration to happen Sept. 15

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Northeast Delta Human Services Authority will be having its inaugural Recovery Day Celebration on Friday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Forsythe Park in Monroe.

The event was created to raise awareness of mental health and substance use disorders, celebrate those in recovery, and acknowledge prevention treatment work, and recovery support services, according to NEDHSA.

NEDHSA Executive Director, Dr. Moteic A. Sizer said the event is meant to unite people.

“Our Recovery Day Celebration is specifically designed to encourage health-seeking behaviors and to build unity around what can unite us,” said Sizer. “This is why we continue to include our Arts as Medicine and related creative initiatives in the work we do. We must unify and thrive around the complex challenges we mutually face.”

NEDHSA’s Opioid Use Disorder Prevention Manager, Kara J. Etienne, LMSW, said that Recovery Celebration Day is not just for those in recovery.

“NEDHSA’s Recovery Day Celebration is not only for people in recovery but has been designed with the contributions of treatment and service providers in mind, and will also be a day for them to ‘celebrate’ their contributions,” Etienne said. “The day has been planned as a fun-filled, relaxing day that will bring together various agencies within NEDHSA’s catchment area and from other areas of the state to share resources and messages that will strengthen and renew hope, all while interacting through music, crafts, and games.”

The event will be free and open to all.

For more information about NEDHSA’s Recovery Day Celebration, visit their website.

