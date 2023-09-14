Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Local businesses and organizations congratulate KNOE on 70 years

The University of Louisiana Monroe gives its congratulations to KNOE on the station's upcoming 70th anniversary on Sept. 27!
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Local businesses and organizations around the Northeast Louisiana region are congratulating KNOE on the station’s upcoming 70th anniversary.

Through seven decades together, KNOE is eternally grateful for the trust that the ArkLaMiss community has given us to be their local news and weather authority.

All during September, leading up to the station’s 70th anniversary, we will be involving the community in celebration as it would not be possible to do what we do without you - our viewers!

Don’t forget to enter the KNOE 70th Anniversary Giveaway, submit photos of your favorite memories with KNOE, and check out the 70th anniversary page on the KNOE website!

Tune in to channel 8 on September 27 at 6 p.m. for an hour-long special commemorating 70 years of being on air.

KNOE 70th Anniversary Links
70th Anniversary Hub Page
KNOE and Miss America
Marking 70 Years: Worst Storms since 1953
Submit Photos
70th Anniversary Giveaway

WATCH: KNOE 70th Anniversary

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
Former WMHS head football coach Garvin released from teaching contract
Monroe City School Board
Monroe City School Board holds vote to possibly suspend superintendent Brent Vidrine
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Woman found guilty of throwing her sons off Cross Lake Bridge; 1 survived, other died
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Pineville man dies in fatal crash in MacArthur Drive, Coliseum Blvd. area

Latest News

The University of Louisiana Monroe gives its congratulations to KNOE as the station approaches...
Congrats on 70 years from University of Louisiana Monroe
Ryan Chevrolet gives its congratulations to KNOE as the station approaches its 70th anniversary...
Congrats on 70 years from Ryan Chevrolet
St. Francis Medical Center offers its congratulations to KNOE as that station approaches its...
Congrats on 70 years from St. Francis Medical Center
Sanson Family Medicine gives its congratulations to KNOE as the station approaches its 70th...
Congrats on 70 years from Sanson Family Medicine