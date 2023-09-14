Local businesses and organizations congratulate KNOE on 70 years

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Local businesses and organizations around the Northeast Louisiana region are congratulating KNOE on the station’s upcoming 70th anniversary.

Through seven decades together, KNOE is eternally grateful for the trust that the ArkLaMiss community has given us to be their local news and weather authority.

All during September, leading up to the station’s 70th anniversary, we will be involving the community in celebration as it would not be possible to do what we do without you - our viewers!

Don’t forget to enter the KNOE 70th Anniversary Giveaway, submit photos of your favorite memories with KNOE, and check out the 70th anniversary page on the KNOE website!

Tune in to channel 8 on September 27 at 6 p.m. for an hour-long special commemorating 70 years of being on air.

WATCH: KNOE 70th Anniversary

