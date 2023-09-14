Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Kroger employee accused of smashing, throwing customer’s groceries at checkout stand

A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly smashing and throwing a customer’s groceries. (Source: WTVG)
By Alexis Means and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A Kroger employee in Ohio is under investigation by police for allegedly smashing and throwing a customer’s groceries in the store.

WTVG reports that the Fremont Police Department was called to a Kroger location in the Fremont area on Monday for a report of an employee smashing and throwing groceries.

Kroger customer Gail Johnson said she captured some of the incident from that day on cellphone video, showing her groceries scattered all over the store’s floor.

According to Johnson, she shops at the store every week with her coupons, but the cashier got upset while ringing her up on Monday.

“It was a total of $44 and some change and said, ‘No, that’s not correct,’” she said. “I told him mine should be about $25 because I always total my order. But he said the coupons came off and I said, ‘No, the coupons are not off.’”

Johnson said the cashier grabbed his calculator. She said she also added up the groceries again.

“He said, ‘What the F do you want my job?’ And I was in a state of shock,” Johnson said.

However, Johnson said the employee did not stop there.

“The stuff was on the conveyor belt, and he got the chips, and he took both of his fists and slammed them so hard that the chips went everywhere,” Johnson said. “He then grabbed the bag, and he was shaking the bag with chips going all over me. He then threw them from the register across the floor.”

Other employees ended up sweeping up the mess. But Johnson said she feared for her life during the incident.

“I saw the chicken wings and I picked them up and I threw them and hit him. He looked at me and got to screaming,” Johnson said.

The shopper said the employee in question had to be restrained.

Police described the male worker as being in his 40s. They have not yet charged the employee, but a report indicated a charge is pending for disorderly conduct.

Kroger representatives said they are aware of the customer’s concern and are currently reviewing the situation.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
FULL INTERVIEW: Todd Garvin blasts WMHS following his dismissal as head football coach
Monroe City School Board
Monroe City School Board holds vote to possibly suspend superintendent Brent Vidrine
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines

Latest News

FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a "Dreamer" from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
A federal judge again declares that DACA is illegal. Issue likely to be decided by US Supreme Court
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Woman found guilty of throwing her sons off Cross Lake Bridge; 1 survived, other died
Generic vote buttons
Voter Registration Deadline
Citizens will be able to register to vote online until September 23.
Last Day to Register to Vote in Person or by Mail