KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Limited Showers Today; Drier, Pleasant Weather To Follow

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
Thursday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
We had some good soaking rain across the ArkLaMiss on Wednesday. More showers are expected today, but it will be more isolated in coverage. Drier and pleasant weather returns in the days ahead. High temperatures close in on the 90s over the weekend, especially next week.

Today: It’s another mostly cloudy and warmer day. Isolated showers or sprinkles are possible. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 60s,

Friday: Mostly sunny. Afternoon temperatures max out in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Toasty with more sunshine on tap. Highs top out near 90 degrees.

Sunday: Sun and clouds mixed. Pleasant with highs near 90 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs aim for the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Another sunny day with highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

