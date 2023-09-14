Advertise
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Clouds Decreasing, Pleasant Weather Through the Weekend

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
It’s been a mostly cloudy day with a few isolated showers. Drier weather will continue to move in across the region overnight and by Friday, plenty of sunshine will be in place for the start of the weekend. The pleasant weather sticks around through the weekend with temperatures in the low 90s. The weather stays pleasant into next week as well. Temperatures much of next week will range in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine expected. Enjoy!

Tonight, the sky will turn partly cloudy. Temperatures will lower into the mid 60s. Wind will be very light from the north at 3 to 7 miles per hour.

Friday will be a great weather day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine expected.

Saturday will be a pleasant weather day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach the low 90s with plenty of sunshine expected. There will be an isolated shower threat, but most of the region stays dry.

Sunday will be another spectacular weather day for the region. Temperatures will reach the low 90s. The sky will be mostly sunny.

Monday will bring another round of spectacular weather to the region. It will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Tuesday will be beautiful day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach the low 90s. The sky will be mostly sunny.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny weather day with temperatures in the low 90s. There will be a low chance for an isolated shower or two.

Thursday will be mostly sunny weather day for the region. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

