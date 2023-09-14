Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Guy Fieri launches Flavortown collection representing NFL teams with his favorite foods

Guy Fieri's new Flavortown collection will represent all NFL teams with his favorite foods in...
Guy Fieri's new Flavortown collection will represent all NFL teams with his favorite foods in each city.(Caesars Entertainment | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The NFL meets Flavortown in a new apparel collaboration with Food Network star Guy Fieri.

Fieri is teaming up with Homage, a vintage-inspired apparel company, to launch an NFL collection called Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tackles Football.

“It’s official! I’m takin’ your favorite NFL team on a trip down to Flavortown with my new officially licensed collection,” Fieri shared online.

The Flavortown custom-designed collection includes merchandise representing Fieri’s favorite foods across each NFL city.

Some examples of Fieri’s favorite foods include barbeque ribs for the Kansas City Chiefs, brats and curds for the Green Bay Packers, lobster for the New England Patriots, and Cowboys-style barbeque for the Dallas Cowboys.

Fieri’s new NFL collection represents all 32 teams.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
Former WMHS head football coach Garvin released from teaching contract
Monroe City School Board
Monroe City School Board holds vote to possibly suspend superintendent Brent Vidrine
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Woman found guilty of throwing her sons off Cross Lake Bridge; 1 survived, other died
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Pineville man dies in fatal crash in MacArthur Drive, Coliseum Blvd. area

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones spent over $93,000 in July. Sandy Hook families who sued him have yet to see a dime
Classes at a Saint Helena Parish High School will resume next Tuesday.
New Details Regarding School Shooting
Emergency crews are on the scene of a railcar fire between North Platte and Hershey.
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in Nebraska, prompting evacuation
Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine's Foreign...
Zelenskyy is expected to visit Capitol Hill as Congress is debating $21 billion in aid for Ukraine