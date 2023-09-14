Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Foster Farms to host job fair in Farmerville

(Source: KNOE)
(Source: KNOE)(KNOE)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Foster Farms is hosting a job fair on Sept. 16 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The job fair will be located at 6648 Hwy 15 N in Farmerville.

Foster Farms is looking to immediately hire qualified candidates. Those interested should bring a picture ID.

Job pay ranges from $17.50 to $19.50 per hour.

For more information, visit Foster Farms’ website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
Former WMHS head football coach Garvin released from teaching contract
Monroe City School Board
Monroe City School Board holds vote to possibly suspend superintendent Brent Vidrine
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Woman found guilty of throwing her sons off Cross Lake Bridge; 1 survived, other died
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Pineville man dies in fatal crash in MacArthur Drive, Coliseum Blvd. area

Latest News

Classes at a Saint Helena Parish High School will resume next Tuesday.
New Details Regarding School Shooting
The Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Diaz was captured along Highway 61.
Escapee Back in Custody
There are currently 62 people awaiting the death penalty in Louisiana, where there have been...
Appeals court stays order to shut down Angola youth unit
KNOE marks 70 years of broadcasting
KNOE marks 70 years of broadcasting on September 27, 2023