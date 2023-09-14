Feed Your Soul: Fontenot’s Cajun Way

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In Northeast Louisiana, if you ask anyone where to find good Cajun food and flavors, Fontenot’s Cajun Way is mentioned most of the time.

The restaurant started when Chuck and Sue Fontenot decided to make a change from working on the pipelines and headed to Columbia. With the success of their first location, they decided to expand to Monroe in 2023.

Being from Eunice, LA, when it comes to Cajun, they are experts.

“My kids were raised on cooking in the house, and that’s how we were raised and I hope the grandkids of mine are eating a lot of home cooking and not so much fast food,” said Fontenot.

Sue Fontenot passed away in Oct. 2022, yet Fontenot says everything made here is something keeping her spirit alive.

“I guess These recipes have been coming together for a long, long time with me and my wife,” says Chuck Fontenot. “She’s no longer with me, but her food comes out of these kitchens. and it’s going to stay that way.”

Fontenot is proud of their Cajun roots and says the attitude is more than just the food, it is a way of life.

