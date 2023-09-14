City of Ruston provides update on splash pad construction

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston has provided an update on the new splash being built in Ruston City Park. Officials say brand-new equipment is being implemented to provide a safe and interactive place for its youngest visitors to enjoy.

In a Facebook post, the city added a list of things to expect for the upcoming splash pad:

Features: the new splash pad will include vibrant water features, fountains, sprayers and water jets. The city hopes the colorful designs will capture the young children’s imagination and create a stimulating environment.

Interactive Play: The city says they have designed the splash pad with interactive play in mind. children can run through the unpredictable jets and fountains equipped in the splash pad.

Safety: According to the city, the new splash pad is being built with children’s safety in mind. It will feature slip-resistant surfaces and age-appropriate water features. Easy-use controls will also be installed to ensure smooth operation.

Setting: The splash pad will be located within Ruston City Park and will provide a relaxing atmosphere for parents or caregivers to watch their children play. There will also be shaded seating available for picnics or gatherings.

Operating Hours: The splash pad will be open during regular park operating hours, giving families enough time to enjoy this new addition to the park.

