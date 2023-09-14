Advertise
Child care programs at risk of closure nationwide, federal aid money expiring

If this money isn’t replaced by new federal aid, child care programs could either face closure or become more expensive for families and caregivers.
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Twenty-four billion dollars in relief money that Congress passed in 2021 in the American Rescue Plan is set to expire soon.

This relief money assisted with child care programs to cover daily costs.

If this money isn’t replaced by new federal aid, child care programs could either face closure or become more expensive for families and caregivers.

Tafta Miller, who’s the owner of The Cub House Early Learning Center in Monroe, said if families or caregivers lost access to nearby child care programs, they would have to make difficult sacrifices for their children.

“So, sacrificing... that high-quality care - they’re going to be looking for something cheaper or free and that is going to in turn hurt the children because they’re not in a high-quality center where they’re getting educated to where they’re going to be kindergarten ready,” said Miller.

According to Child Care Aware of America, a nonprofit advocacy group, the average annual price for child care in the U.S. costs up to $10,800 per child. Miller said without the additional support from child care programs, families and caregivers could experience a loss of income in their households.

“Childcare is the backbone to the workforce. If there’s no childcare, there’s no workforce,” said Miller. “Parents that don’t have care can’t go to work - so lost wages; potentially losing jobs - going to a one person income. So, financial strain; unsafe, unregulated care is two of the things the workforce is going to dwindle to.”

Miller said with this current relief money, she’s been able to stabilize her teachers.

“What we’ve been able to do is provide higher wages in the last three years. We’ve also gotten additional grant money to where we can give bonuses, and what the financial piece helps with is a higher pay to keep quality teachers,” said Miller.

The federal aid is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2023.

