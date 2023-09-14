Celebrating 70 Years: KNOE and Miss America

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In 2023, KNOE marks 70 years on the air. The Miss America Organization and KNOE have a long partnership that includes airing the competition live on television and welcoming regional queens into the studio.

CBS began airing the competition in 1957. For over 60 years, the Miss Louisiana pageant has been a cornerstone of Monroe.

Over the decades, KNOE has highlighted young women promoting education and leadership in the community. The station shared their successes by interviewing the winners after they were crowned, including Miss Louisiana 2023 Makenzie Scroggs.

Style, service, scholarship and success are the pillars of Miss America that have endured for a century. We strive to make an impact just like that here at KNOE.

