Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Celebrating 70 Years: KNOE and Miss America

The Miss America organization and KNOE have had a long partnership over the years. KNOE's Jessica Torricelli takes a look back ahead of our 70th Anniversary.
By Jessica Torricelli and Kristin Hodges
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In 2023, KNOE marks 70 years on the air. The Miss America Organization and KNOE have a long partnership that includes airing the competition live on television and welcoming regional queens into the studio.

CBS began airing the competition in 1957. For over 60 years, the Miss Louisiana pageant has been a cornerstone of Monroe.

Over the decades, KNOE has highlighted young women promoting education and leadership in the community. The station shared their successes by interviewing the winners after they were crowned, including Miss Louisiana 2023 Makenzie Scroggs.

Style, service, scholarship and success are the pillars of Miss America that have endured for a century. We strive to make an impact just like that here at KNOE.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
FULL INTERVIEW: Todd Garvin blasts WMHS following his dismissal as head football coach
Monroe City School Board
Monroe City School Board holds vote to possibly suspend superintendent Brent Vidrine
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines

Latest News

The Miss America organization and KNOE have had a long partnership over the years. KNOE's...
Miss America and KNOE
KNOE is celebrating 70 years serving the ArkLaMiss, and we want to thank our loyal viewers by...
KNOE’s 70th anniversary giveaway winners
Fourteen artists from Louisiana have been nominated for Grammy awards.
Brown Bag Concert series kicks off in October
West Monroe High School students John Wesley Floyd and Brantley Martins were announced as...
2 West Monroe students announced as semifinalists for 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program