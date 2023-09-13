Advertise
West Monroe receiving close to $1M for solid waste infrastructure

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is granting Louisiana $4,979,199.00 from his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the City of West Monroe is set to receive $997,199.00 for solid waste infrastructure.

The money from the grant will go towards the expansion of covered space and storage for receiving, processing and storing recyclables, and to provide equipment that will enable the city to accept and process additional waste.

“No one wants to see trash in the streets, rivers, and lakes in Louisiana. This infrastructure funding will help keep our communities healthier for our children and cleaner for all,” said Dr. Cassidy.

