West Monroe High School cuts all ties with Todd Garvin

By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Superintendent Todd Guice and West Monroe High School Principal Dan Lane officially released former West Monroe football head coach Todd Garvin from his teaching contract. This frees up Garvin to now pursue other coaching opportunities. On Monday, Garvin was relieved of his head coaching duties at West Monroe due to four players being taken to the hospital during practices.

