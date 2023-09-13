Three Ruston High students named as 2024 National Merit Semifinalists

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Three Ruston High School students have been named as semifinalists in a well-known national scholarship competition.

Chaz Backhaus, Jodi Dunbar, and Thomas Rogers were named as 2024 National Merit Semifinalists.

With 1.5 million entrants every year, the National Merit competition is highly competitive. To qualify for the competition, students must take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test. This year, 50,000 students qualified for program recognition.

To learn more about the National Merit Scholarship Program, visit here.

