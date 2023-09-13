Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Three Ruston High students named as 2024 National Merit Semifinalists

Three Ruston High School students qualified as 2024 National Merit Semifinalists....
Three Ruston High School students qualified as 2024 National Merit Semifinalists. (Left-to-right: Thomas Rogers, Jodi Dunbar, Chaz Backhaus)(Source: Ruston High School)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Three Ruston High School students have been named as semifinalists in a well-known national scholarship competition.

Chaz Backhaus, Jodi Dunbar, and Thomas Rogers were named as 2024 National Merit Semifinalists.

With 1.5 million entrants every year, the National Merit competition is highly competitive. To qualify for the competition, students must take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test. This year, 50,000 students qualified for program recognition.

To learn more about the National Merit Scholarship Program, visit here.

RELATED: 2 West Monroe students announced as semifinalists for 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
FULL INTERVIEW: Todd Garvin blasts WMHS following his dismissal as head football coach
Monroe City School Board
Monroe City School Board holds vote to possibly suspend superintendent Brent Vidrine
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 9/13
Pineville man dies in fatal crash in MacArthur Drive, Coliseum Blvd. area
The West Monroe Police and Fire Departments gathered at city hall on September 11 for the first...
City of West Monroe holds first community meeting with WMFD and WMPD
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
AT&T’s HBCU Rising Future Makers scholarship is back