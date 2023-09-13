Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Teenager arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Louisiana school

St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people on Tuesday, Sept. 12, officials say.
By WAFB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office arrested a teenager in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people at a Louisiana school, officials said.

The teen suspect is 14 years old and a student at the school, according to officials.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Helena College & Career Academy.

One person was killed, a second victim was transported to an area hospital and a third was airlifted to medical care, officials confirmed.

St. Helena College and Career Academy
St. Helena College and Career Academy(WAFB)

A motive is undetermined at this time.

The St. Helena Parish School District said school is canceled until Friday, as well as the school’s football game.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe High School Football Field
WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin ‘relieved of coaching duties’
OPSO is investigating a traffic incident.
OPSO arrests suspect in Calhoun traffic incident involving pedestrian
Officials with the St. Helena Parish School District tested students for COVID-19 as they...
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting at St. Helena school, school canceled until Friday
Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
FULL INTERVIEW: Todd Garvin blasts WMHS following his dismissal as head football coach
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Watching for Rain Showers on Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - A person walks past the News Corp. and Fox News headquarters on April 19, 2023, in New...
NYC pension funds and state of Oregon sue Fox over 2020 election coverage
Seattle police released footage of detailed remarks from an officer after a women was hit and...
In recording, a Seattle police officer joked after woman’s death. He says remarks were misunderstood
DA Hillar Moore has asked a judge to halt the governor from trying to give 56 inmates a life...
DA Asks for Clemency Hearings to be Halted
Seattle police released footage of detailed remarks from an officer after a women was hit and...
Seattle cop remarks on woman struck by another officer
Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.
Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her dead