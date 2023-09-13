Advertise
Pineville man dies in fatal crash in MacArthur Drive, Coliseum Blvd. area

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man died in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Sept. 12, around 9:35 p.m. around MacArthur Drive and Coliseum Blvd.

The Alexandria Police Department said a 2015 Honda Accord and a 2003 Kawasaki Sport Bike were involved in the crash.

The driver of the bike, Justin Dickerson, 25, of Pineville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

