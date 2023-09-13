Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

‘The motive appears to have been from bullying’: Deputies release new details about St. Helena school shooting

Folks of Greensburg struggle to wrap its head around what could have possibly made a student bring a gun to school, the sheriff's office might have a clue.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HELENA, La. (WAFB) - While the folks of Greensburg struggle to wrap their heads around what could have possibly made a student want to bring a gun to school, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office believes they might have a clue.

RELATED: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday

“The motive appears to have been from bullying and the investigation of course is still ongoing,” said Chief Deputy Joe Cheney.

It’s unclear at the moment who exactly was bullying who and how many students were involved.

The victim’s name is Vernon Gordon Jr. He was an 11th grade student at the school who played on the football team, where his father was the assistant coach. His uncle is also the school principal.

Vernon Gordon Jr.
Vernon Gordon Jr.(Facebook)

Cheney says the family is still struggling to cope with their loss but adds they’re not alone. In a small town like Greensburg, everyone is impacted.

“Our parish was shaken yesterday to the core of our hearts because we’re a close-knitted family and we stand together ready to help anyone,” Chief Deputy Cheney added.

As for the suspect in this case, no name was released due to them being a juvenile. But we did learn they are being held at the St. Helena detention center and is booked on several charges including second degree murder, aggravated second degree battery, illegal possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in a gun free zone. They’re expected to stand before a judge either tomorrow or Friday.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who with any information that could help their investigation to contact their office.

School officials plan to hold a press conference tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m., and a balloon release is also scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m.

RELATED: Balloon released scheduled for Friday for St. Helena student who was killed

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
Former WMHS head football coach Garvin released from teaching contract
Monroe City School Board
Monroe City School Board holds vote to possibly suspend superintendent Brent Vidrine
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Woman found guilty of throwing her sons off Cross Lake Bridge; 1 survived, other died
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Pineville man dies in fatal crash in MacArthur Drive, Coliseum Blvd. area

Latest News

Christopher Diaz
Search underway for escaped inmate in Wilkinson County, surrounding areas
Fontenot's Cajun Way is the place for Cajun cuisine in Northeast Louisiana.
Feed Your Soul: Fontenot’s Cajun Way
One place in Northeast Louisiana is suggested when anyone asks for Cajun cuisine, Fontenot's...
Feed Your Soul: Fontenot's Cajun Way
The City of Ruston has provided an update on the new splash being built in Ruston City Park.
City of Ruston provides update on splash pad construction
Fontenot's Cajun Way is the place for Cajun cuisine in Northeast Louisiana.
Feed Your Soul: Fontenot's Cajun Way