Monroe City School Board holds vote to possibly suspend superintendent Brent Vidrine

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Sept. 12, the Monroe City School board held an executive session that lasted almost two hours. This came after last week’s statement from school board president Bill Willson about the suspected financial misconduct of an employee.

Board member Brandon Johnson called a motion to ask for the suspension of superintendent Brent Vidrine for 30 days with pay to the meeting’s next agenda.

The motion did not pass.

We will continue to update this story as it unfolds.

