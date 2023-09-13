Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her dead

Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.
Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A newlywed prison guard was sentenced Tuesday to probation after his wife recorded a fight that ended with her being found dead at the bottom of a parking garage near the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play.

Bradley Jenkins, of Taylorville, Illinois, was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault after 27-year-old Allissa Martin’s 2019 death.

Court documents say a video taken on Martin’s phone recorded Martin yelling at Jenkins to stop punching her in the face before she dropped the phone.

Jenkins was a lieutenant for the Illinois Department of Corrections at the time.

But after a grand jury declined to indict him, he was recharged with a lesser count of misdemeanor assault.

Jenkins pleaded guilty to that charge before he was sentenced, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

In June 2022, Martin’s mother sued a bar, the parking garage operator and Jenkins for the wrongful death of her daughter. She argued that the bar overserved alcohol to her son-in-law and the parking garage operator didn’t provide adequate security. That case is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe High School Football Field
WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin ‘relieved of coaching duties’
OPSO is investigating a traffic incident.
OPSO arrests suspect in Calhoun traffic incident involving pedestrian
Officials with the St. Helena Parish School District tested students for COVID-19 as they...
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting at St. Helena school, school canceled until Friday
Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
FULL INTERVIEW: Todd Garvin blasts WMHS following his dismissal as head football coach
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Watching for Rain Showers on Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - A person walks past the News Corp. and Fox News headquarters on April 19, 2023, in New...
NYC pension funds and state of Oregon sue Fox over 2020 election coverage
Seattle police released footage of detailed remarks from an officer after a women was hit and...
In recording, a Seattle police officer joked after woman’s death. He says remarks were misunderstood
DA Hillar Moore has asked a judge to halt the governor from trying to give 56 inmates a life...
DA Asks for Clemency Hearings to be Halted
Seattle police released footage of detailed remarks from an officer after a women was hit and...
Seattle cop remarks on woman struck by another officer