KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Cooler With Occasional Rain Showers Today, Seasonable Weather Ahead

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Wednesday! Didn’t see rain yesterday? There’s a better chance today. Showers throughout the day will be hit and miss. Allow yourself extra time for the morning commute, and don’t forget to grab the rain gear! Limited rain chances persist through the first half of the weekend. High temperatures over the next seven days will be fairly seasonable for this time of year.

Today: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain showers. A few rumbles of thunder in the afternoon is possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight: We remain tucked under the clouds, with lows falling into the upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. A stray shower is possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds mixed, with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs reach near 90 degrees.

Sunday: Clouds in the morning, more sunshine in the afternoon. It’s an overall pleasant day with highs near 90 degrees.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and hot. Highs top out in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Expect more sunshine and toasty temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

