KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Main Dry This Evening, Limited Showers Thursday, Nice Weekend

Scattered rain showers and some thunderstorms impacted the ArkLaMiss throughout the day and rain chances will linger into Thursday. As of this writing, showers will continue to exit for the evening, so dry weather is expected overnight. Still, isolated showers are possible tomorrow. Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather dries out across the ArkLaMiss leading to pleasant, enjoyable conditions. Mostly sunny conditions are expected for the start of the work week as well. Enjoy!

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy with some patchy fog possible. Temperatures will lower to the upper 60s.

Thursday, isolated showers will be possible. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s, below normal for this time of year.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day with pleasant conditions. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Saturday will be a sunny and pleasant weather day for the region. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Sunday will be a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach 90 degrees.

Monday will be a mostly sunny day with pleasant conditions. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

