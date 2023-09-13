Advertise
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Cooler Today With Occasional Rain Showers, Seasonable Weather Ahead

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist Devonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Much-needed rain and isolated thunderstorms continue to track across the ArkLaMiss Wednesday afternoon. Limited rain chances persist through the first half of the weekend. After today, temperatures heat back up. Highs over the next seven days will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s; fairly seasonable for this time of year.

Today: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain showers. A few rumbles of thunder in the afternoon is possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight: We remain tucked under the clouds, with lows falling into the upper 60s. The rain tapers off in the evening, but we cannot rule out a stray shower after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. A stray shower is possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds mixed, with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs reach near 90 degrees.

Sunday: Clouds in the morning, more sunshine in the afternoon. It’s an overall pleasant day with highs near 90 degrees.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and hot. Highs top out in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Expect more sunshine and toasty temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

