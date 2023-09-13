Former WMHS head football coach Garvin released from teaching contract

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former head football coach at West Monroe High School Todd Garvin has been released from his teaching contract and resigned from the district, according to school officials.

RELATED: (full interview) Todd Garvin goes one-on-one with KNOE’s Aaron Dietrich, firing back at WMHS

The announcement comes just days after the WMHS principle, Dan Lane, announced Garvin was ”relieved of coaching duties” at the school.

Since Garvin became the football program’s head coach in spring of 2023, several of the football team’s athletes have been sent to the hospital for heat-related illnesses.

This is all of the information available. Check back for more details as the story develops.

RELATED: WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin ‘relieved of coaching duties’

RELATED: West Monroe’s Garvin placed on administrative leave

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.