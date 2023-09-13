Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Former WMHS head football coach Garvin released from teaching contract

Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal as WMHS's head football coach.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former head football coach at West Monroe High School Todd Garvin has been released from his teaching contract and resigned from the district, according to school officials.

RELATED: (full interview) Todd Garvin goes one-on-one with KNOE’s Aaron Dietrich, firing back at WMHS

The announcement comes just days after the WMHS principle, Dan Lane, announced Garvin was ”relieved of coaching duties” at the school.

Since Garvin became the football program’s head coach in spring of 2023, several of the football team’s athletes have been sent to the hospital for heat-related illnesses.

This is all of the information available. Check back for more details as the story develops.

RELATED: WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin ‘relieved of coaching duties’

RELATED: West Monroe’s Garvin placed on administrative leave

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
FULL INTERVIEW: Todd Garvin blasts WMHS following his dismissal as head football coach
Monroe City School Board
Monroe City School Board holds vote to possibly suspend superintendent Brent Vidrine
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines

Latest News

Garvin released from his teaching contract with Ouachita Parish School District.
West Monroe High School cuts all ties with Todd Garvin
West Monroe High School Football Field
WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin ‘relieved of coaching duties’
Air travel to be cheaper this fall.
Airline Tickets Will be Cheaper in the Fall
The Miss America organization and KNOE have had a long partnership over the years. KNOE's...
Miss America and KNOE