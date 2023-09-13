Brown Bag Series kicks off in October

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Brown Bag Concert series kicks off this fall, according to the NELA Arts Council.

Each week in October, a musical act will play at Palace Park located at 220 DeSiard Street. The event is free.

Music lovers will be able to buy a $6 box lunch on-site from Newk’s. Mulhearn will be providing free cookies for those wanting something sweet to eat.

The following is a list of the schedule:

October 4 - Josh Love

October 11 - Clara Rae

October 18 - Homegrown Band

October 25 - Denene Stringfellow

Concert attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs. If it rains the event will be moved indoors to the old Palace Department Store.

For more information, visit the Arts Council’s website.

