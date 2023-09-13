Advertise
Balloon release to honor St. Helena student killed in school shooting

There will be a balloon release on Friday, Sept. 15 in place of the football game for the St. Helena student who was killed.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - There will be a balloon release on Friday, Sept. 15 in place of the football game for a St. Helena student who was shot and killed on campus.

The family is holding a balloon release for Vernon Gordon Jr., the student killed in the shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at St. Helena College and Career Academy.

Balloon release set for Vernon Gordon Jr.
Balloon release set for Vernon Gordon Jr.(WAFB)

The St. Helena Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old juvenile who is the alleged shooter.

St. Helena Superintendent Kelli Joseph released the statement below following the tragic death.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

