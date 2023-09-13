AT&T’s HBCU Rising Future Makers scholarship is back

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Students are now eligible to apply for AT&T’s Rising Future Makers scholarship program. The scholarship is aimed at outstanding students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) who are actively making a difference and shaping their communities and campuses.

Applications are open to HBCU students nationwide until November 6, 2023.

Scholarship winners will receive the following:

$5,000 scholarship

A 5G-enabled tablet with 1-year of complimentary AT&T service

A Rising Future Maker letter jacket

Exclusive access to industry events and mentoring opportunities

According to AT&T, for every five Rising Future Maker applications submitted, AT&T will donate a laptop device to high school students. This is part of their mission to close the digital divide by ensuring everyone has the opportunity to benefit from using online resources.

For more information on how to apply visit AT&T’s website.

