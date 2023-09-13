Advertise
Accused Port Allen high school shooter indicted for murder, other charges

One of the teens accused of a deadly shooting at Port Allen High School’s football game has been officially charged.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - One of the teens accused of a deadly shooting at Port Allen High School’s football game has been officially charged.

Officials said a grand jury indicted Jarrettin Jackson ll, 18, on one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon on a school campus and one count of obstruction of justice.

Ja’Kobe Queen, 15, died and a 28-year-old woman was injured during that shooting on Friday, Sept. 1, according to officials.

Another adult and two juveniles were also arrested in connection with the shooting.

“This is a record-setting indictment,” said 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton. “In two weeks, an arrest was made and we got an indictment. That is the swiftness we will use to bring the hammer down on these violent crimes on the Westbank.

“I have a message for these guys that want to be in gangs – you go low, we go RICO. We will use every tool on the books to bring charges on the entire gang for murders. We have formed a law enforcement task force including law enforcement of all three parishes in the 18th Judicial District, and we are after these gangs. We are actively investigating and we are watching – if you are conducting gang activity, we are coming after you and you will be charged and prosecuted.”

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

