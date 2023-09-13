Aaron’s Aces: Richard Wilson, Javion White and Carl Williams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Week 2 of the high school football season featured standout performances from Wossman’s Richard Wilson Jr. and Franklin Parish’s Javion White and Carl Williams. Wilson recorded three interceptions and a kickoff return touchdown. White tallied 168 receiving yards with two touchdowns and added a kickoff and punt return touchdowns. Williams had 18 tackles, two sacks and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.