Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Aaron’s Aces: Richard Wilson, Javion White and Carl Williams

Three standouts from Week 2
Three standouts from Week 2.
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Week 2 of the high school football season featured standout performances from Wossman’s Richard Wilson Jr. and Franklin Parish’s Javion White and Carl Williams. Wilson recorded three interceptions and a kickoff return touchdown. White tallied 168 receiving yards with two touchdowns and added a kickoff and punt return touchdowns. Williams had 18 tackles, two sacks and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
FULL INTERVIEW: Todd Garvin blasts WMHS following his dismissal as head football coach
Monroe City School Board
Monroe City School Board holds vote to possibly suspend superintendent Brent Vidrine
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines

Latest News

Three standouts from Week 2.
Aaron’s Aces: Richard Wilson, Javion White and Carl Williams
Warrick Dunn surprises family with new home
Warrick Dunn returns to Baton Rouge to surprise family with new home
Former West Monroe head coach Todd Garvin goes 1-on-1 with Sports Director Aaron Dietrich about...
Todd Garvin relieved of head coaching duties at West Monroe
Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
FULL INTERVIEW: Todd Garvin blasts WMHS following his dismissal as head football coach