2 West Monroe students announced as semifinalists for 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two West Monroe High School students have been named as semifinalists for the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. John Wesley Floyd and Brantley Martin are among 16,000 semifinalists across the United States who were chosen from more than 1.3 million applicants.

Nominees are chosen based on their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in college studies.

Both students are seniors and scored a 35 on the ACT. Both have also maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout their academic years.

“I just want to make sure that I always recognize my own potential and make sure that I can do everything in my power to make sure that I am the best student and the best for the school, and the best pillar in the community that I can be,” Martin said.

Martin and Floyd regularly volunteer after school as part of the Advanced Placement Club which allows them to tutor their fellow students.

“It feels good to help people,” Floyd said. “It’s an honor to be able to represent one of the biggest schools in the area and lead by example.”

From the 16,000 semifinals, more than 15,000 will advance to the finalist level which will be announced in February 2024. Winners of the National Meris Scholarship will be announced beginning April through July.

To read more about how Floyd and Martin are involved in their school, visit the Ouachita Parish Schools website.

