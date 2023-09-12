Zoo Buddy: Nilgai!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet these baby nilgai!

“And they are about five days old right now, we are bottle-feeding them,” says General Curator Lisa Taylor. “And Nilgai, in particular, are antelope that come from India. They’re actually the largest Asian antelope.”

Taylor says the males can get close to 500 pounds and their withers can hit about 6 feet tall.

“Something really cool about these guys is once they become adults, the males typically become a bluish color, and so their common name is a blue bull instead of Nilgai,” says Taylor.

These babies aren’t on exhibit right now but you can see adults on the island when you take a boat ride.

She says another difference is that males have horns and females do not. They can run 28 to 29 miles an hour when running.

The zoo is open every day of the week between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can visit their Facebook page for more information.

