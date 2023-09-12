Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation preparing for 42nd annual banquet

The Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation plans to raise awareness about sickle cell at its annual banquet.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local organization is raising awareness about Sickle Cell ahead of its annual banquet. Today, Kandice Hunter, a NELA Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation board member, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about their upcoming banquet.

The foundation is preparing for its 42nd annual banquet, which is a big fundraiser for the organization. They plan to raise awareness about Sickle Cell and inform people about available resources at the event.

Funds from the banquet will be used to help clients with transportation and purchasing material for health fairs and educational presentations.

Sickle Cell is the most common inherited blood disorder and Hunter says it can be detected easily with a blood test. She also says the organization’s biggest focus is getting people to know their status. This ensures a person gets the information and resources they need.

The banquet will be held Thursday, September 14th at 7 p.m. in the B.D. Robinson Ballroom at the Monroe Civic Center. Tickets are $40 and you can get a table of 8 for $300. Tickets can be purchased at the foundation’s office or from a board member.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe High School Football Field
WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin ‘relieved of coaching duties’
OPSO is investigating a traffic incident.
OPSO arrests suspect in Calhoun traffic incident involving pedestrian
Whole Foods will be offering customers the option of paying for their groceries with their palms.
Whole Foods offering palm technology to pay for groceries
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Toasty With Limited Rain Chances Through the Week
Brent Lee Book was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles and cruelty to juveniles...
Monterey man receives additional charges involving sexual abuse of an animal

Latest News

The sickle cell anemia foundation is preparing for their 42nd annual banquet
The sickle cell anemia foundation is preparing for their 42nd annual banquet.
ROAD-HWY CLOSE GENERIC
City of Ruston announces temporary road closure
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 9/12
The City of West Monroe hosts first community meeting with WMFD and WMPD.
City of West Monroe hosts first community meeting with WMFD and WMPD