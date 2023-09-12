Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation preparing for 42nd annual banquet

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local organization is raising awareness about Sickle Cell ahead of its annual banquet. Today, Kandice Hunter, a NELA Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation board member, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about their upcoming banquet.

The foundation is preparing for its 42nd annual banquet, which is a big fundraiser for the organization. They plan to raise awareness about Sickle Cell and inform people about available resources at the event.

Funds from the banquet will be used to help clients with transportation and purchasing material for health fairs and educational presentations.

Sickle Cell is the most common inherited blood disorder and Hunter says it can be detected easily with a blood test. She also says the organization’s biggest focus is getting people to know their status. This ensures a person gets the information and resources they need.

The banquet will be held Thursday, September 14th at 7 p.m. in the B.D. Robinson Ballroom at the Monroe Civic Center. Tickets are $40 and you can get a table of 8 for $300. Tickets can be purchased at the foundation’s office or from a board member.

