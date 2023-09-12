Pedestrian hit in crosswalk after driver fails to yield

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A pedestrian was hit in a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 11 around noon at the Foisy Street and Medical Center Drive intersection.

The pedestrian was crossing the intersection in a marked crosswalk, but the driver of an oncoming vehicle failed to yield to the pedestrian.

The vehicle hit the pedestrian, causing life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a local medical center.

This crash is still under investigation. Toxicology results are pending.

The Alexandria Police Department urges both pedestrians and drivers to pay attention to their surroundings.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, you are asked to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster Appcan also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at http://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

