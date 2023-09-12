Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish authorities looking for runaway teen

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing teen.
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing teen.(Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help locating 17-year-old runaway teenager, Lakota Taylor.

Taylor is an American Indian girl who is 5′1″ and weighs about 90-100 lbs. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie and is believed to be traveling on foot along Duff Road at the Wildwood Trailer Park area in Monroe.

If anyone has any information on Taylor’s whereabouts, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 329-1200.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe High School Football Field
WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin ‘relieved of coaching duties’
OPSO is investigating a traffic incident.
OPSO arrests suspect in Calhoun traffic incident involving pedestrian
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Toasty With Limited Rain Chances Through the Week
Whole Foods will be offering customers the option of paying for their groceries with their palms.
Whole Foods offering palm technology to pay for groceries
Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
FULL INTERVIEW: Todd Garvin blasts WMHS following his dismissal as head football coach

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 9/12
Hillar Moore
DA files injunction to halt clemency hearings for death row inmates
Dr. Les Guice announced he plans to retire by the end of 2023, according to Louisiana Tech...
Louisiana Tech President Retiring
Tallulah Browfield Program Meeting
City of Tallulah holds public meeting after being awarded $500,000 grant