Ouachita Parish authorities looking for runaway teen

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help locating 17-year-old runaway teenager, Lakota Taylor.

Taylor is an American Indian girl who is 5′1″ and weighs about 90-100 lbs. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie and is believed to be traveling on foot along Duff Road at the Wildwood Trailer Park area in Monroe.

If anyone has any information on Taylor’s whereabouts, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 329-1200.

