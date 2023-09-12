OPSB approves annual operating budget for 2023-2024 fiscal year

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish School Board is moving forward with plans to renovate a couple of schools and its annual operating budget.

The school board held a public inspection Tuesday morning for the annual operating budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. After holding the public hearing of the budget, the board approved the budget in the regular meeting held at noon.

The board voted to go forth with other plans that include renovations to a couple of schools. Board members approved architects to design covered and enclosed walkways at Calhoun Elementary and air conditioning inside the gym. The board also approved an architect for sports renovations at West Monroe High School.

“We had previously requested and received permission to bid some renovations at West Monroe High School on their baseball and softball fields, and we did not name an engineer or architect for that project. So, today we just clarified that and got that taken care of,” said Bobby Jones, purchasing agent for OPSB.

Jones described the bid specifications of the high school renovations.

“So, right now, the bid specifications will be to turf the end field for the baseball stadium, and the end field and outfield for the softball,” said Jones.

School board officials said renovations have to go through a design approval before construction begins. Jones said the total budget for the high school renovations is set at $1 million. Officials also stated the money is from the west side tax, which is used for capital improvements.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.