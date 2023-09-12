Monroe honors fallen ones with 9/11 memorial service

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe held a memorial service Monday morning to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorists attacks on September 11, 2001.

Mayor Friday Ellis and Fire Chief Terry Williams were among those who spoke. Veteran Andy Stephenson also spoke and described his experience near the twin towers the day of the tragic incident.

He and his wife Crystal Stephenson said their feelings of the day have evolved.

“It was one of those things, not that you didn’t choose to remember, it’s just one of the things we didn’t talk talk about a lot because it wasn’t a whole lot of things to celebrate about 9/11,” Andy Stephenson said. “When our middle child was born on September 11, it gave us a reason to celebrate it.”

Mayor Friday Ellis believes the couple’s story can help others overcome the event.

“Andy and Crystal Stephenson are just wonderful people of our community here that had a very unique perspective,” Mayor Ellis said. “Not only that but it’s very powerful to talk about their lives post 9/11 and how it has continued to affect their lives.”

The couple said they will teach their children about 9/11 and hope other families will do the same.

