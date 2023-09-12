Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Monroe honors fallen ones with 9/11 memorial service

By De’Vante Martin
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe held a memorial service Monday morning to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorists attacks on September 11, 2001.

Mayor Friday Ellis and Fire Chief Terry Williams were among those who spoke. Veteran Andy Stephenson also spoke and described his experience near the twin towers the day of the tragic incident.

He and his wife Crystal Stephenson said their feelings of the day have evolved.

“It was one of those things, not that you didn’t choose to remember, it’s just one of the things we didn’t talk talk about a lot because it wasn’t a whole lot of things to celebrate about 9/11,” Andy Stephenson said. “When our middle child was born on September 11, it gave us a reason to celebrate it.”

Mayor Friday Ellis believes the couple’s story can help others overcome the event.

“Andy and Crystal Stephenson are just wonderful people of our community here that had a very unique perspective,” Mayor Ellis said. “Not only that but it’s very powerful to talk about their lives post 9/11 and how it has continued to affect their lives.”

The couple said they will teach their children about 9/11 and hope other families will do the same.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe High School Football Field
WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin ‘relieved of coaching duties’
OPSO is investigating a traffic incident.
OPSO arrests suspect in Calhoun traffic incident involving pedestrian
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Toasty With Limited Rain Chances Through the Week
Whole Foods will be offering customers the option of paying for their groceries with their palms.
Whole Foods offering palm technology to pay for groceries
Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
FULL INTERVIEW: Todd Garvin blasts WMHS following his dismissal as head football coach

Latest News

Toledo police lights
Officials responding to deadly shooting at St. Helena school involving multiple people
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing teen.
Ouachita Parish authorities looking for runaway teen
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 9/12
Hillar Moore
DA files injunction to halt clemency hearings for death row inmates