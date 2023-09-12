Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Man dies after recently eating raw oysters

According to the health department, the number of Vibrio infections in the United States is...
According to the health department, the number of Vibrio infections in the United States is increasing because of unusually warm ocean temperatures this year.(Valerii Evlakhov via Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS (Gray News) – A man in Texas recently died after eating raw oysters, according to the Galveston County Health Department.

The health department said the man had underlying health conditions that predisposed him to Vibrio vulnificus, a bacterial infection that can be caused by eating undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters.

Vibrio is a bacterium that lives in coastal waters.

According to the health department, the number of Vibrio infections in the United States is increasing because of unusually warm ocean temperatures this year.

Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, cellulitis and blistering lesions.

People who are immune-suppressed, have liver disease or diabetes are more at risk of contracting the illness.

Anyone who experiences symptoms after eating undercooked shellfish like oysters or clams should contact their doctor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe High School Football Field
WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin ‘relieved of coaching duties’
OPSO is investigating a traffic incident.
OPSO arrests suspect in Calhoun traffic incident involving pedestrian
Whole Foods will be offering customers the option of paying for their groceries with their palms.
Whole Foods offering palm technology to pay for groceries
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Toasty With Limited Rain Chances Through the Week
Brent Lee Book was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles and cruelty to juveniles...
Monterey man receives additional charges involving sexual abuse of an animal

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
McCarthy directs House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
US claims Google pays more than $10 billion a year to maintain its search dominance
Guice announced plans to retire as Louisiana Tech University's president by the end of 2023.
Louisiana Tech University President Les Guice announces plans to retire
This reunion was three years in the making. Because of COVID-19, 94-year-old Barbara Carolan of...
Granddaughter takes 94-year-old grandmother across country to say final goodbye to 90-year-old sister
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog